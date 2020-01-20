Human spaceflight coming back to U.S.

Since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, the U.S. has paid Russia to fly NASA's astronauts to the International Space Station at a cost of as much as $86M per seat.

That's about to change as SpaceX (SPACE) completed the in-flight abort test of its Crew Dragon capsule.

The inaugural launch of NASA astronauts will likely take place in the second quarter of this year, according to CEO Elon Musk, with NASA expected to pay about $55M per astronaut to fly to the ISS.