BAE spends $2.2B on electronics acquisitions

Looking to expand its U.S. electronic systems business, BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) has agreed to buy Collins Aerospace's (NYSE:UTX) Military Global Positioning System for $1.925B in cash, as well as Raytheon's (NYSE:RTN) Airborne Tactical Radios division for $275M.

"Completion of both acquisitions are subject to successful closure of the Raytheon-United Technologies merger, as well as customary regulatory approvals and conditions," the company said in a statement.

"It's rare that two businesses of this quality, with such strong growth prospects and close fit to our portfolio, become available," added BAE CEO Charles Woodburn.