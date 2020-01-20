Digital tax in the spotlight this week

French economy minister Bruno Le Maire hopes to resolve a row with the U.S. over a planned French digital tax by Wednesday evening, adding he would meet American counterparts at the Davos World Economic forum in Switzerland.

The digital tax imposes a 3% levy on digital revenues of companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which have more than €750M in global revenue, including at least €25M in France.

Washington has threatened to impose taxes on key French products in response, triggering fears of a new transatlantic rift.