Subaru targets mid-2030s for all-EV lineup

Moving toward its long-term goal of a carbon-free society, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) has set a target to sell only electric vehicles worldwide by the first half of the 2030s.

Along the way, Subaru plans to develop a so-called "strong hybrid" vehicle using Toyota (NYSE:TM) technology that will debut later in the decade, and is also developing an all-battery electric car with Toyota for release around the same time.

"Although we're using Toyota technology, we want to make hybrids that are distinctly Subaru," Chief Technology Officer Tetsuo Onuki told a briefing.