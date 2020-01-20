Extradition trial begins for Huawei CFO
Jan. 20, 2020 6:23 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The highly anticipated extradition hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is set to begin today in Vancouver, where she remains detained following her arrest in December 2018.
- A judge will decide whether the crime she is accused of in the U.S. - deceiving banks into clearing transactions in Iran through a subsidiary company - constitutes a crime in Canada.
- If Meng loses, she could appeal all the way to the Supreme Court in a process that could drag on for years.