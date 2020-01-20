Supply threats push oil prices higher

Crude futures surged as much as 1.7% overnight amid threats to supply, but have now pared some gains, up 0.5% to $58.86/bbl.

Forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar blocked exports at ports under his control, causing the National Oil Corp. to declare force majeure, which can allow Libya to legally suspend delivery contracts.

Iraq also temporarily stopped work on an oil field on Sunday and supply from a second production site is at risk amid widespread protests.

