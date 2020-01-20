Davos 2020: The World Economic Forum

The world's political and business leaders, plus the usual smattering of celebrities, are heading to Davos, the Swiss Alpine resort where the World Economic Forum's annual conference begins today.

The official theme of the 2020 meeting is "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World." In WEF-speak, that means focusing on "renewing the concept of stakeholder capitalism to overcome income inequality, societal division and the climate crisis."

"Business has now to fully embrace stakeholder capitalism, which means not only maximizing profits, but use their capabilities and resources in cooperation with governments and civil society to address the key issues of this decade," said Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

