Abitibi Royalties declares CAD 0.03 dividend

Abitibi Royalties (OTC:ATBYF) declares CAD 0.03/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 0.69%

Payable Mar 30; for shareholders of record March 6; ex-div March 5.

The company reported 25% increase in dividend from C$0.12 to C$0.15/share on an annualized basis and changed frequency of the payment of dividends will be changed from quarterly to monthly, also effective April 2020.

Payable Apr 30; for shareholders of record Apr 6; ex-div Apr 3.

Payable May 29; for shareholders of record May 6; ex-div May 5.

Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 5; ex-div June 4.

