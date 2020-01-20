IBM Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.69 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.62B (-0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.

