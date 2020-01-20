Netflix Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+73.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.45B (+30.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NFLX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.

