United Continental Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.64 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.88B (+3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UAL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.

