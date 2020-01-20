Capital One Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.35 (+25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.31B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.