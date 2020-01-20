TD Ameritrade Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-30.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (-14.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMTD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.