TAL Education Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 20, 2020 5:30 PM ETTAL Education Group (TAL)TALBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-29.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $841.8M (+43.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.