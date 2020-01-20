PetMed Express Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Jan. 20, 2020 5:30 PM ETPetMed Express, Inc. (PETS)PETSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $61.31M (+2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PETS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.