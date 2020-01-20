Anglo American buys Sirius Minerals at bargain price

Jan. 20, 2020 2:25 PM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF), AAUKY, SRUXFAAUKF, AAUKY, SRUXYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) has agreed to buy fertilizer miner Sirius Minerals (OTCPK:SRUXF) for £405M in cash.
  • Sirius shareholders will receive 5.50 pence/share, a 34% premium to the closing price on Jan. 7, the day before Anglo said it was in talks to buy the company.
  • Sirius Chairman Russell Scrimshaw says the returns from the deal are not what investors had hoped for, but the company could face collapse if shareholders reject the deal.
  • Anglo believes Sirius' planned North Yorkshire polyhalite mining project is a "tier 1" asset.
