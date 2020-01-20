Total to help develop 800 MW solar power plant in Qatar

Qatar has signed an agreement with Total (NYSE:TOT) and Japan's Marubeni to build a 1.7B riyals ($467M) solar power project, Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi said over the weekend.

The plant will be the first of its kind in Qatar, and its capacity of 800 MW will equal ~10% of the country's current peak electricity demand, the minister says.

Qatar will hold a 60% stake in the project, with the remaining 40% owned by both Total and Marubeni.

Qatar, the world's largest supplier of liquefied natural gas, plans more solar projects in an effort to cut carbon emissions and minimize its impact on the environment, al-Kaabi says.