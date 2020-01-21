Asia tumbles on HK downgrade, virus concern

Stocks in Hong Kong slumped 2.8% overnight, leading losses across Asia, after Moody's cut its rating for the city to Aa3 from Aa2, citing an "absence of tangible plans to address either the political or economic and social concerns of the Hong Kong population."

The Shanghai Composite index also fell 1.4% on concerns a deadly virus emanating from China will spread through the region as travel heats up for the Lunar New Year holidays.

The coronavirus, which can spread between people, has already killed four (with 218 confirmed cases), and is reminiscent of the SARS epidemic that subtracted an estimated 0.8 percentage point from GDP growth in China in 2003.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, TDF, MCHI, EWH, KBA, CAF, YANG, GXC, TAO, CYB, CHIX, CHIQ