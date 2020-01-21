France, U.S. declare digital tax truce

Averting another trade war - for now - the U.S. and France have agreed to put aside their digital tax dispute until the end of 2020.

Negotiations at the OECD will continue during that period as France postpones the levy and the U.S. delays retaliatory tariffs.

The measure had imposed a 3% tax on digital revenues of companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) - which have more than €750M in global revenue, including at least €25M in France - while the U.S. has threatened to place duties of up to 100% on $2.4B of French imports including wine.