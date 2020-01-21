Uber offloads food delivery unit in India

Uber (NYSE:UBER) has agreed to sell its Indian food delivery unit to local rival Zomato, a deal that will give it a 9.99% stake in the latter (worth around $300M).

Path to profitability? CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said the company would seek to be the No. 1 or No. 2 food-delivery operator in any market where it competes, but if it can't reach that level, he would exit the market.

Uber discontinued food-delivery operations in Vienna in March and, in September, it pulled out of South Korea.