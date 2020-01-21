IMF predicts sluggish global growth

The IMF now sees growth at 3.3% this year, below its October projections for 3.4% and also cut the 2021 forecast to 3.4% from 3.6%.

"We have not reached a turning point yet," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a news conference on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "The reality is that global growth remains sluggish."

"Just in the very first weeks of the new year we have witnessed increased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and we have seen the dramatic impact that climate shocks could have. We saw them in Australia as well as parts of Africa."