UBS misses targets, trims guidance

After missing its key targets for 2019, UBS (NYSE:UBS) cut its mid-term guidance, leading shares to slip 2.6% in premarket trade.

The bank now targets a return on Common Equity Tier 1 capital of between 12% and 15% and a cost-income ratio of 75-78% through 2022 (vs. 2021 return on CET1 capital of around 17% and a cost-income ratio of 72%).

UBS said it would also sell a majority stake in UBS Fondcenter to Clearstream, the post-trade services provider of Deutsche Borse (OTCPK:DBORY).