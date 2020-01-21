Tesla blasts U.S. safety recall petition

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has responded to an NHTSA petition to investigate and recall around 500K of the company's electric cars over an alleged "unintended acceleration" defect.

"This petition is completely false and was brought by a Tesla short-seller. We investigate every single incident where the driver alleges to us that their vehicle accelerated contrary to their input, and in every case where we had the vehicle's data, we confirmed that the car operated as designed. In other words, the car accelerates if, and only if, the driver told it to do so, and it slows or stops when the driver applies the brake."