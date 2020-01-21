Battle over facial recognition technology

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai has come out in support of a EU proposal for instating a temporary ban (for up to five years) on the use of facial recognition in public areas until officials beef up privacy regulations.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) President Brad Smith, on the other hand, has warned against pumping the brakes so quickly, arguing instead for methodical reform that addresses the issue "with a scalpel instead of a meat cleaver."

While U.S. officials have adopted a less interventionist approach to facial recognition, their EU counterparts seem more concerned with protecting citizens' data and privacy.