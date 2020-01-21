TAL Education down 9% on mixed Q3 results

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) reports revenue rose 47.2% Y/Y in Q3, mainly driven by an increase in Total Student Enrollments of normal-priced long-term course.

Total Student Enrollments of normal-priced long-term course increased 66% Y/Y to ~2,318K, primarily driven by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

The total number of learning centers +36 Q/Q to 794.

Gross margin rate advanced 100 bps to 55.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 340 bps to 12.5%.

Q4 Guidance: Total net revenues: $959.1M to $980.9M (+32% to 35% Y/Y).

TAL -9.13% premarket.

