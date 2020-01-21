UBS proposes annual dividend of $0.73/share

UBS (NYSE:UBS) intends to propose annual dividend of $0.73/share (CHF0.71/share), up 9.2% from prior year annual dividend of CHF0.65.
The company repurchased $0.8B of its shares under its share repurchase program during 2019, bringing the total pay-out ratio for dividends and share repurchases at 80% for 2019.
The company intends to repurchase around $450M of shares, completing its current CHF2B share repurchase program.
Any further buybacks will be assessed in the second half of 2020, considering business conditions and any idiosyncratic developments.
Shares are down 4.5% premarket
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on UBS