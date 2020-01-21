UBS proposes annual dividend of $0.73/share

UBS (NYSE:UBS) intends to propose annual dividend of $0.73/share (CHF0.71/share), up 9.2% from prior year annual dividend of CHF0.65.

The company repurchased $0.8B of its shares under its share repurchase program during 2019, bringing the total pay-out ratio for dividends and share repurchases at 80% for 2019.

The company intends to repurchase around $450M of shares, completing its current CHF2B share repurchase program.

Any further buybacks will be assessed in the second half of 2020, considering business conditions and any idiosyncratic developments.