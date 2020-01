Bausch Health to drop Cipher's Trulance

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CPHRF) reports that Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has notified it that it intends to terminate its license agreement for constipation med Trulance (plecanatide) due to an undisclosed breach of certain provisions of the contract.

It previously disclosed that it is reviewing certain distribution partnerships in Canada and is in active discussions to sub-license Trulance to multiple parties. It intends to "vigorously challenge" BHC over its planned exit.

Cipher acquired exclusive rights in Canada from Synergy Pharmaceuticals in February 2018.