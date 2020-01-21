BP CFO Gilvary to step down this summer

BP says CFO Brian Gilvary will retire from the company, to be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss, currently CFO of BP's Upstream segment, effective July 1.

The announcement comes two weeks before Bernard Looney takes over from Bob Dudley as CEO.

Gilvary joined BP in 1986 and rose to become chief executive of BP's integrated supply and trading function in 2005, deputy CFO in 2010 and CFO as well as a board member in early 2012.

Auchincloss joined BP with its takeover of Amoco in 1998 and has served as CFO for the Upstream segment since 2015.