VF Corporation considers selling off some assets

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) says it will start a review of strategic alternatives for the occupational portion of its work segment. The occupational portion of the Work segment consists of primarily of Red Kap, VF Solutions, Bulwark, Workrite, Walls, Terra, Kodiak, Work Authority and Horace Small brands and businesses.

The company says the strategic review is a reflection of management's continued focus on transforming VF into a more consumer-minded and retail-centric enterprise. Management envisions VF with a portfolio of growth-oriented active, outdoor and work brands.

"Divesting these brands would leave VF with a simplified portfolio of higher-growth, consumer-focused brands, while providing financial flexibility to fuel further strategic initiatives and enhance shareholder value," notes VF CEO Steve Rendle.

VFC +0.74% premarket to $94.99.

Source: Press Release