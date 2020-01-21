Ares Management to buy controlling stake in SSG Capital

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) agrees to acquire a controlling stake in SSG Capital Holdings Limited and its operating subsidiaries, a leading Asian alternative asset management firm.

Headquartered in Hong Kong with offices across Asia, SSG manages private credit and special situations funds totaling approximately $6.2B in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019.

The consideration for the stake will primarily be comprised of Ares class A common shares, subject to a multi-year lock-up, and a cash component.

The deal is expected to be minimally accretive in year one and a more meaningful driver of growth to after-tax realized income per class A share in the second year and beyond.

In some circumstances, Ares may acquire full ownership by Ares or the equity holders of SSG.

Expected to close in Q2 or Q3 2020.