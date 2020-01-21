Leerink sees 43% downside in Arrowhead in premarket analyst action

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) initiated with Buy rating and $9.50 (190% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) initiated with Underperform rating with a $32 (43% downside risk) price target at SVB Leerink. At JPM20, CEO Christopher Anzalone said that its current valuation puts the company "out of reach" for most suitors, adding that there is no "alignment" with any potential acquirer considering the size of the check needed to ink a deal. Shares down 4% premarket.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) upgraded to Outperform with a $9 (63% upside) price target at Baird. Shares up 6% premarket.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) downgraded to Sell at Gabelli.