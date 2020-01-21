BHP keeps full-year iron ore, thermal coal outlook despite bushfires

Miner BHP maintains its full-year production guidance for iron ore and thermal coal, even as the latter is affected by the Australian bushfires.

While thermal coal production from New South Wales for the six months ended Dec. 31 fell 11% to 7M metric tons, BHP reiterates its full-year forecast of 15M-17M mt.

"If air quality continues to deteriorate, then operations could be constrained further in the second half of the year," the company says.

BHP also says its Australian iron ore production totaled 68M mt for the three months ended Dec. 31, nearly 2% lower than in the September quarter but 3% higher than the year-ago quarter, and it maintains its full-year iron ore forecast of 273M-286M mt.

Three-month copper production rose 6% to 455K tons, as higher throughput offset disruptions to the Escondida amid social unrest in Chile.