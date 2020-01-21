Group forms to consider central bank digital currencies

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Sveriges Riksbank, and the Swiss National Bank, together with the Bank for International Settlements, have created a group in which to discuss potential cases for central bank digital currency (CBDC) in their home jurisdictions.

The group will assess CBDC use cases: economic, functional and technical design choices, including cross-border interoperatbility; and the sharing of knowledge on emerging technologies.

It will also closely coordinate with such institutions as the Financial Stability Board and the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructure.