Walker & Dunlop, Geophy start new appraisal company

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and GeopPhy launch Apprise, a new company that will use machine learning to provide more objective, consistent, and transparent FIRREA-compliant multifamily appraisal in as few as five days, the companies say.

Current methods of preparing appraisals can take up to three weeks to deliver and may include data inconsistencies and result in highly subjective valuation, according to the two companies.

Focused on the U.S. market, Apprise currently covers more than 30 states and is targeting nationwide coverage by the summer of 2020.