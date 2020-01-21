BeiGene's tislelizumab successful in late-stage lung cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab, combined with two chemo regimens, for the first-line treatment of patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) at the planned interim analysis.

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical conference.

The company plans to file a supplemental marketing application in China.

The China National Medical Products Administration approved tislelizumab last month for Hodgkin lymphoma patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy.