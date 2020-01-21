Intel loses bear on 2020 potential

Jefferies upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Underperform to Hold, seeing the potential for "dramatic change" in 2020 and 2021 due to management team changes.

Analyst Mark Lipacis says restructuring could boost Intel's earnings, FCF, and stock price.

The restructuring could include divesting the memory business, cutting SG&A spending, and selling its fabs to transition to a fabless model.

Jefferies raises its Intel target from $40 to $64.