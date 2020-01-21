VICI Properties proposed private offering of $2.5B notes

VICI Properties L.P. and VICI Note Co. Inc., a wholly owned subsidiaries of VICI Properties (OTC:VICI) intends to offer $2.5B of senior unsecured notes in a private offering.

The Issuers intend to use $2B of the net proceeds to consummate the series of previously announced transactions between the Company and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and the remaining net proceeds to redeem in full the outstanding $498.5M of 8.0% Second Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023, issued by a subsidiary of the Operating Partnership.