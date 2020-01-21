Lake Charles unit remains shut a week after fire, Sasol says

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) says it is still assessing the damage from last week's explosion and fire at the low-density polyethylene unit at its Lake Charles plant in Louisiana.

"As the investigation has just commenced, it is still early for us to provide an estimate for a startup date" for the unit, the company says, noting that all other previously commissioned units are unaffected and operating according to plan.

The cost of the Lake Charles plant already has increased by ~50% from initial estimates.