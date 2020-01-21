Eton Pharma teams up with Xellia Pharma for Biorphen

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) has entered into a co-promotion agreement with Xellia Pharmaceuticals for the promotion of Biorphen (phenylephrine HCl), an only FDA approved ready-to-use formulation of phenylephrine injection indicated for the treatment of hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

Xellia’s hospital sales force will immediately begin promoting Biorphen in collaboration with Eton.

The agreement significantly expands Biorphen's commercial footprint and provides access to institutions that prefer ready-to-use injectable formulations.

Xellia will receive a commission on Biorphen sales realized from certain customer accounts.