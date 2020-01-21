Apple dropped encrypted backups on FBI complaints

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) dropped plans to let iPhone users fully encrypt device backups in iCloud after FBI complaints, according to Reuters sources.

The FBI argued that the move could interfere with investigations.

The plan change happened two years ago, but this is the first time it was reported.

Last week, U.S. AG William Barr and President Trump accused Apple of failing to help the FBI unlock the iPhone used by the alleged shooter at a Navy base in Florida. Apple said it was cooperating.