B2Gold outlines preliminary plans for Colombia mining JV with AngloGold

B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) unveils an updated preliminary economic assessment for its Gramalote joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) in Colombia, outlining plans for an open pit mine that would yield 3.85M gold oz. over a 13.6-year mine life.

According to the new study, Gramalote could produce an average of 416K oz./year for the first five years, with a life-of-mine average production of 283.9K oz./year, at cash operating costs of $544/oz.; average all-in sustaining costs for the life of the mine are estimated at $648/oz.

Estimated pre-production capital costs for the project are $901M, including $160M for mining equipment.