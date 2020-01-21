Orgenesis secures $9.2M private placement; shares down 7% premarket

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors, for the sale of 2.2M common shares in a private placement at $4.20 per share and warrants to purchase up to 1M common shares at an exercise price of $5.50 per share.

The warrants expire three years from the date of issuance.

Expected gross proceeds of ~$9.24M will be used to expand its point-of-care cell-therapy platform as well as for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is January 23.