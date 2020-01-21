Credit Suisse gets bullish on BNY Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) rises 0.4% in premarket trading after Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke raises her recommendation on the bank to Outperform from Neutral.

Price target of $54 implies 17% upside potential vs. BK's closing price on Friday.

Compares with Quant rating of Neutral and Sell-Side average rating of Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 16 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).

In the past six months, BNY Mellon has risen 4.7% vs. the financial sector median performance of +6.8%.