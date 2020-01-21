Bellicum Pharma +11% premarket on sale of Houston facility

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) has entered into an asset purchase agreement under which The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will acquire Bellicum’s 60,000-square-foot Houston facility for $15M.

As part of the transaction, Bellicum also will enter into a master services agreement. Following completion of the transaction, MD Anderson will operate the Houston facility for its own internal programs as well as to manufacture Bellicum’s GoCAR and other cellular therapy programs.

The sale is expected to close in Q1 2020. Transition activities are underway.