Analysts upshift and downshift on Tesla

New Street Research raises its price target on Buy-rated Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to $800 from $530.

The firm says its bullish 2025 perspective on Tesla is now advanced by two years and more tangible after recent developments with the EV automaker.

It's a different vibe at Bernstein where analyst Toni Sacconaghi sees risk on the downside for Tesla after the nifty +100% rally in just over three months. Sacconaghi expects Model Y production to cut into Model 3 sales. Tesla is rated at Market Perform and assigned a price target of $325.