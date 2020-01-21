Comerica building hedges to shore up NIM

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) plans to build hedges "over time" to increase net interest margin stability in a low interest rate environment, the company said in its Q4 earnings slideshow.

Added $750M of hedges in October 2019 and $1B in January 2020.

Results in $5.55B in total hedges as of Jan. 21, 2020, with 3.2 average remaining term, 1.87% average fixed rate.

Estimates $10M-$15M reduction in Q1 net interest income from rates assuming current rates hold steady.

CMA slips 1.1% in premarket trading.

2020 outlook: Sees 2020 average loans rising 2%-3%, with growth in most business lines, partly offset by declines in Mortgage Banker & National Dealer Services.

Sees average deposits up 1%-2%.

Net charge-offs similar to FY2019, 15-25 basis points.

Sees noninterest income up 1% with increases in card and fiduciary fees partly offset by lower derivative and warrant income.

Noninterest expense up 3% due to rise in outside processing tied to revenue, technology costs, inflationary pressures and pension.

Tax rate of ~23%.

CET1 target of ~10%.

