Macau stocks fall on virus worries

The World Health Organization is considering declaring an international public health emergency over the coronavirus in China. A total of 291 cases have now been reported in the nation, including incidents in Beijing and Shanghai.

While analysts have reported that Macau isn't seeing a drop in tourism yet due to the outbreak, casino stocks were hit hard in Hong Kong earlier today and are pointing lower in premarket U.S. trading.

Premarket: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) -6.01%, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) -5.99%, MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) -2.14%, Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) -6.99%.

