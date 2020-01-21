U.S. homes for sale fall to new low, Zillow says

The number of U.S. homes for sale fell to 1.49M in December, down 7.5% Y/Y and down 0.7% M/M to the lowest level recorded by Zillow.

Meanwhile, the typical home value of $244,054 in the U.S. rose 3.7% Y/Y.

Annual growth in home values slowed M/M in each of the past 20 months, down from an annual pace of 6.7% in April 2018.

The tight inventory may lead to home value growth re-accelerating, Zillow said, as the Zillow Home Value Index growth was just 0.4 percentage points slower than in November.

Typical rent increased 2.6% Y/Y to $1,600.

Among the country's 50 largest markets, the fastest growth in annual home value in December occurred in Memphis (+7.2% Y/Y), Phoenix (+6.5%), and Columbus, OH (+5.9%).

The slowest annual home value growth was in San Jose, CA (-6.4%), San Francisco (-1%), and New York (+0.7%).

