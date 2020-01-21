Oppenheimer expects special dividend from retail favorite

Oppenheimer slots Costco (NASDAQ:COST) as one of its top picks and upgrades the retailer to Outperform from Market Perform.

"COST had a robust holiday season with comp momentum accelerating. We believe a strong consumer backdrop (including improving housing metrics), continued success in driving incremental e-commerce purchases, and ongoing rationalization of the US brick and mortar landscape could fuel at least mid-single digit comp growth in the US," writes analyst Rupesh Parikh.

Parikh notes that Costco's relative P/E has declined to 1.80X from an above-peak level of 2.07X last August.

The analyst also sees the possibility of a $10 per share special dividend from Costco in an upcoming quarter.

Oppenheimer's price target of $335 is based on a ~34X P/E multiple applied to the firm's FY22 EPS estimate of $9.90. The average sell-side PT on Costco is $306.82.