MSCI to invest $190M in data, analytics provider

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) will take a significant minority stake in Burgiss Group, in a move to accelerate and expand the use of data, analytics and other investment decision support tools for investors in private assets.

MSCI’s investment in Burgiss will not impact MSCI’s adjusted EBITDA and isn't expected to have a material impact to adjusted EPS in 2020.

It will be accounted for under the equity method, with MSCI’s share of Burgiss’s earnings being recognized in Other Income/Expense, Net.

Burgiss serves over 1,000 firms in 36 countries and about 300 employees across the U.S., Europe, and South Africa.

Its offerings include private asset transparency and performance benchmark tools in a unified portfolio management platform, including performance data covering close to 10,000 private asset funds representing almost $7T of committed capital in private equity, private real estate, private debt, infrastructure. and natural resource funds.